DA bemoans a graft investigation into its members

Johannesburg - The DA in the City of Johannesburg has written to the Speaker of Council, Colleen Makhubele, complaining about an investigation being launched concerning alleged corruption by some of its members. Last week, Makhubele announced a preliminary investigation into the conduct of some DA members who were accused of hiding reports from the council when the DA was still in power in the City of Johannesburg.

The accusations included tempering with the interview process for senior managers and the city manager position. In a letter to the Speaker of Council, DA caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku complained about the manner in which the DA councillors were being treated. ‘’You have shared this information publicly without informing the relevant councillors about the allegations and have not given them a right of reply or to make representations,’’ Echeozonjoku said.

Echeozonjoku said the DA was of the view that their councillors were being singled out and treated with impunity. ‘’There are numerous cases involving councillors referred to ethics and other investigations by institutions; these have not been made public; some involve councillors in the GLU; will these also be shared with whips of all political parties and the public?’’ she said. The letter further said the allegations that the Speaker wanted investigated were subjected to legal proceedings and were also in front of various committees.

‘’The contents mentioned are subject to court processes, and in front of Section 79 and bargaining council, Councillor Zungu erred by sharing this with whips of all political parties prior to informing the councillors involved and giving them a right of reply or to make a presentation on the allegations levelled against them.’’ Makhubele said despite the DA’s dissatisfaction, it was important to investigate all claims of corruption and abuse of power. ‘’At paragraph 3 of the notice of the city manager, he further advised me regarding the evidence of fraud, corruption, and maladministration of the previous administration, which it concealed from the council and the Hawks and that he uncovered in the affidavits before the courts. Given the seriousness of this matter, I have authorised that a preliminary investigation be conducted,’’ Makhubele said.