The DA has called for those responsible for the fire at the Bank of Lisbon building to be held accountable. The building, which housed two government departments, was engulfed in flames five years ago, with the latest report indicating that fire-safety checks and balances were neglected, resulting in the building being a high-risk fire hazard.

The report said no fire extinguishers were installed and water hoses did not work. When the blaze, sparked by an office heater, engulfed the iconic building, firefighters went in blindly, with no strategy and not a single radio to communicate with those outside. Gauteng DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the tragedy would have been prevented if provincial leaders had done what needed to be done.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi made the reports available this week, following questions from the DA. DA calls for disciplinary action against those responsible for fire at Bank of Lisbon building. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) The reports include findings from an investigation by the Department of Employment and Labour, a forensic report by TFS Africa Forensics, a report by City of Johannesburg Emergency Services, and a legal opinion by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys (HNM). At the time of the incident, the building housed the Gauteng Department of Health, and the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

“Both these departments are criticised for contravening the Occupational Health and Safety Act, in that they did not conduct the risk assessment that would have rated the fire risk as life threatening and recommended remedies for the Bank of Lisbon building for the safety of their employees,” Bloom said. According to the reports, the fire started in the office of advocate Mpelegeng Lebeloane, chief director Legal Services for Gauteng Health, possibly from a heater that was near combustible materials. Bloom said that according to the fire department, the fire could have been contained if an automatic fire-suppression system had been installed. Another problem was that the water hoses had not worked.

“HNM Attorneys identify various acts of misconduct that could lead to disciplinary proceeding against certain individuals. They say there may be a prima facie negligence case against Ms Lebeloane for failing to exercise the necessary degree of care by leaving a bar heater on in her office close to flammable material which ignited and caused the fire. “There are, however, conflicting accounts about another source of the fire in her office,” Bloom added. He said that in light of the absence of a police report, which was outstanding more than four years since the fire, that has resulted in gaps of information.

“The glaring gap is the absence of a report by the SA Police Serviceswho have still not completed their investigation after all this time. “We will also pressure the police to conclude their investigation and lay criminal charges where indicated. It is disgraceful this has taken so long as there needs to be accountability and justice for the families who grieve for the three firefighters who died,” he said. Bloom said the provincial government had not made any efforts to discipline those who should be held responsible for the incident.