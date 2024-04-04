DA calls for urgent election of new speaker

In the wake of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation as Speaker of the National Assembly, the DA pushes for the prompt election of a successor, citing constitutional obligations and the need to uphold parliamentary integrity. Mapisa-Nqakula's departure has left a vacancy in Parliament, prompting the DA to assert that constitutional and parliamentary rules mandate the immediate election of a successor.

According to the Chief Whip of the Official Opposition, Siviwe Gwarube MP, this resignation has created a vacancy in Parliament. Both the rules of the National Assembly and, crucially, the Constitution state clearly that once a vacancy has been created, an election of a new Speaker must take place. “Section 52(1) of the Constitution states: At the first sitting after its election, or when necessary to fill a vacancy, the National Assembly must elect a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker from among its members. In response to Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation, the DA will write to the Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George, to initiate the necessary processes for the election of a new Speaker. Despite an impending election, the DA emphasises the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions and parliamentary rules to ensure the integrity of the legislative process.

Gwarube added that Mapisa-Nqakula remains within reach of the committee as a person of interest in this investigation, and her resignation as an MP does not change that. “Crucially, if Mapisa-Nqakula is found to have contravened the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, she may be criminally charged even as an “ordinary” member of the public. The chairperson of the NCOP still remains in his position, and his role in this salary scandal must also be probed, and corrective measures must be put in place. “In order for Parliament to earn the trust of South Africans, we need to make sure that accountability is firmly established in the institution. We must therefore attend to all of these issues. It’s true that everything needs to be examined.