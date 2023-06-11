DA condemns the sale of space cookies in Gauteng schools

Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng is demanding the establishment of a proper vetting process to keep cookies laced with drugs out of school grounds.
This follows an incident where eight learners from Emfundisweni Primary School in Alexandra were admitted to Edenvale Hospital after eating space cookies sold to them by a vendor stationed outside the school premises.
“The DA condemns the non-vetting of vendors by School Governing Bodies (SGB) in the province,” the party said, adding that they would conduct an oversight inspection at the school today.
“We will engage the school management to establish the facts of this matter and the urgent interventions needed to protect learners,” it said.
The Star