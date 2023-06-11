Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, June 11, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

DA condemns the sale of space cookies in Gauteng schools

Vendors outside Mfuleni Primary School in Cape Town take shelter from the rain. Hawkers at schools have come under increased scrutiny after drug-laced cookies landed children in Gauteng in hospital. Picture: AYANDA NDAMANE/African News Agency (ANA)

Vendors outside Mfuleni Primary School in Cape Town take shelter from the rain. Hawkers at schools have come under increased scrutiny after drug-laced cookies landed children in Gauteng in hospital. Picture: AYANDA NDAMANE/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 37m ago

Share

Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng is demanding the establishment of a proper vetting process to keep cookies laced with drugs out of school grounds.

This follows an incident where eight learners from Emfundisweni Primary School in Alexandra were admitted to Edenvale Hospital after eating space cookies sold to them by a vendor stationed outside the school premises.

“The DA condemns the non-vetting of vendors by School Governing Bodies (SGB) in the province,” the party said, adding that they would conduct an oversight inspection at the school today.

“We will engage the school management to establish the facts of this matter and the urgent interventions needed to protect learners,” it said.

The Star

More on this

Related Topics:

DADepartment of Basic EducationJohannesburgBasic EducationDrugsSafety

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe