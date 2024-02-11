DA considers next step to challenge appointment of COJ manager Floyd Brink

The DA has indicated that it will consider its next step following Friday’s decision by the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, dismissing its case against the “irregular” appointment of Floyd Brink as Joburg city manager. Speaking to The Star on Saturday, DA caucus leader Belinda Belinda Kayser said the party was still consulting its lawyers on the way forward after the case was dismissed due to a lack of urgency.

“We note the DA case on the city manager was struck off the roll based on the fact that it wasn’t deemed urgent. I want to reiterate that that the case was struck off the roll based on urgency. There was no determination on the merits of case,” Kayser said. Kayser said it could not be that the city was left to decay and for the residents to bear the brunt of a lack of service delivery. “Our city is collapsing and it’s unfortunate that it’s the residents of the City of Joburg that bear the brunt of the failure that is currently happening under this administration with Mr Brink at the helm. We are consulting with our attorneys for the best course of action going forward,” she said.

On Friday, the high court dismissed the DA’s application to have the City, mayor and speaker found in contempt of court in relation to the appointment of the city manager. In a statement issued shortly after the ruling, Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda welcomed the ruling, saying the judgment was a stern reminder of what the DA stood for. “We note the judgment of the court and take it as a reminder to the DA and all agents of regress that the Government of Local Unity (GLU) is a service delivery-focused and prudent government. Our interests have always been and steadfastly remain those of stabilising the City’s administration and guaranteeing equitable service delivery to residents,” said Gwamanda.

“The continued attacks on the city manager by the DA have been laced with racist intent masked as a defence of accountability and process in the City. Over the last year the DA has sought to undermine the administrative progress we have made in bringing the City back to stability. Today, the City enjoys an unqualified audit opinion under the stewardship of Mr Brink, with all its entities achieving unqualified audit opinions,” said Gwamanda. “This is the progress we seek in order to ensure the City functions and delivers reliable and quality services to residents across race and class. We have deliberately avoided to be dragged into the racialised model of service delivery which the DA advocates for and which forms the basis for their continued attacks on the city manager. “The City is there to serve all residents and not a chosen few, which happens to be white and privileged, over other residents who happen to be African and previously disadvantaged,” said Gwamanda.