DA demands probe into Parliament secretary’s salary hike

The DA has initiated a motion in Parliament, proposing the establishment of a temporary joint committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the increase in salary for Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, in 2022. DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube argues that such action is crucial due to the lack of inquiry by other parliamentary bodies into the significant 70% raise in George’s salary, authorised by former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chair Amos Masondo.

Previously, the DA has raised this issue during sessions of the joint standing committee responsible for overseeing Parliament’s financial management. However, the powers and privileges committee recently decided against further investigation following Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation over corruption allegations from her time as defence minister. Gwarube accused the committee chairs of procrastinating and attempting to conceal the issue.

“Obstacles arose when the matter was brought up in the chief whips’ forum. “The powers and privileges committee stated that with Mapisa-Nqakula’s departure from Parliament, it lacked authority to investigate her further and could not proceed with the DA’s complaint against her. “The DA considers this a regrettable decision by the ANC in the committee, potentially hindering accountability.