DA denounces homophobic utterances by Al Jamah-ah

Johannesburg - The DA has strongly condemned “homophobic utterances” made by Al Jama-ah's national spokesperson, advocate Shameemah Salie, regarding the inclusion of LGBTIQ+ groups in the parliamentary process on new family policies. According to DA National spokesperson Solly Malatsi, the party was unhappy and “categorically denounced“ any attempt to scapegoat and divide South Africans based on race, sexual identity or faith.

"We firmly believe that South Africa's strength lies in unity, respect and embracing our diverse society. "South Africans now face a critical choice between those who perpetuate hate and division and those who advocate for a country where we work together, respecting and tolerating one another. "This choice is between a future under the ANC and its allies, like Al-Jama-ah that have shown a tendency to exploit divisions and a future under the DA that upholds the values of inclusivity, equality and hope."

Malatsi added that they wanted Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks and Al Jama-ah mayor of the City of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda to clarify whether they supported and agreed with Salie's positions. "It is essential for political leaders to take a clear stance on issues of tolerance, inclusivity and nation-building. "The DA remains committed to building a South Africa where every individual is valued and respected, regardless of their sexual orientation, race or faith.

"We believe in an inclusive society that promotes dialogue, understanding and equal rights for all. We will continue to champion a future that embraces hope over hate, unity over division, and progress over stagnation.“ He said they should all work together towards a South Africa that celebrates its diversity and thrives on the strength of its people, irrespective of their backgrounds or identities. "Hate has no place in our society, and we must strive for a future where hope prevails," said Malatsi.