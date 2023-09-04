DA in Gauteng urges parents to accept placement offers for grades 1 and 8 within 7 days

Johannesburg - To make sure that no child misses a day of school in 2024, the DA in Gauteng has appealed to parents and guardians to accept their children’s placement offer within seven days. Today, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) began the process of placement offers for grades 1 and 8 for the 2024 academic year.

Parents will receive placement offers by SMS, and they can choose to accept them as is or while looking for their preferred schools. The DA has called on the department to communicate efficiently with all parents and guardians who have applied. “Based on experience, some parents complained of not receiving a placement offer SMS from the department, which resulted in learners not being placed on time,” said DA provincial education spokesperson Khume Ramulifho.