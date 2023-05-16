DA Joburg concerned about taverns and bottle stores near schools

Johannesburg – The DA in the City of Johannesburg said it was concerned about the increasing number of taverns and bottle stores near schools and places of worship in the townships. Spokesperson for development planning Belinda Echeozonjoku said she was shocked at the number of liquor establishments that had mushroomed over the years in townships across Johannesburg.

“The DA in Johannesburg is very concerned about the liquor licenses issued to taverns and outlets on residential property without the correct land use rights. “There are a number of liquor outlets that seem to be mushrooming across the city of Johannesburg that are close to schools and places of worship,” she said. Echeozonjoku said alcohol abuse already played a contributing factor in GBV cases and other crimes. She said she had written to the Gauteng Liquor Board to question how licences are granted to establishments that are close to schools and places of worship.

“Last year, while still in office as MMC development planning, I wrote to the liquor board enquiring why there are liquor licences issued without consultation with the city on what land use rights are allowed. Despite promises of responses, no response has been received,” she said. Echeoznjolu said there were instances where children in uniform in some areas were being sold alcohol because the liquor outlet was close to school. “It is concerning that premises that in some instances had the high court order the business owner with illegal land use and an illegal building to not open or operate at said premises after being granted liquor licences, with various complaints from neighbours.

“While in office, the DA-led multiparty had conducted regular integrated operations, which included planning enforcement, and closed down these premises as per court order,” she said. According to the DA in Johannesburg, it was apparent that the economic situation in the country had given rise to an increase in taverns operating in residential areas, but she called for the rule of law to be upheld by those in the alcohol and hospitality industries. “The DA calls on the liquor board to follow the correct process by consulting with the city land use management to ensure that the premises comply with all requirements and to stop issuing liquor licences within 500m of schools and places of worship,” she said.

Echeozonjoku said the sprouting of taverns in all of Johannesburg’s residential areas also contributed to littering and public urination near people’s homes. “Also, uncontrolled issuing of liquor licences without consultation leads to by-law infringements like illegal dumping of bottles, public drinking, and urinating in public, as we have seen in some areas across the city,” she said. The Star has sent questions to the Gauteng Liquor Board to find out how many liquor licences had been issued to date and what steps had been taken to ensure alcohol establishments were not close to schools.