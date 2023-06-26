DA suspends Nqaba Bhanga for ‘racist’ comments

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape said it has unanimously resolved to serve DA member Nqaba Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party into disrepute. Bhanga was given 48 hours to explain to the party why he should not be suspended. He is accused of having labelled federal leader Hellen Zille a "racist".

Bhanga further accused Zille of working with the ANC to destroy him in Facebook posts over the weekend. ‘’Helen Zille is the most racist; she got a file on black people. Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try and destroy the ANC. I am hurt to know you were working with the ANC against me,’’ Bhanga posted on social media. This post by the former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has since been deleted.

DA Provincial Leader in the Eastern Cape Andrew Whitfield said the reason for Bhanga’s suspension stems from his social media remarks. ‘’The intention to suspend Nqaba Bhanga follows after he publicly labelled another DA member, Helen Zille, a ‘’racist’’ and posted unfounded allegations against her on social media. ‘’After receiving the notice of intention to suspend him, Bhanga will have 48 hours to respond in writing with reasons as to why he should not be suspended,’’ Whitfield said.