DA to kick-off 16 Days of No Violence against Women campaign

The DA in Gauteng is set to launch its own programme to kick-off the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. Officially, the campaign runs from Saturday, November 25, until December 10.

The DA said that its premier candidate, Solly Msimanga alongside community leaders including its constituency head for Moroka, Luyolo Mphiti and Joburg regional chairperson, Wendy Alexander, will on Friday lead a picket outside the Moroka Police Station in Soweto. According to the recent crime stats this was one of the country’s leading police station with regard to reported incidents of gender-based violence. “The Moroka police station has the highest increase in rape cases reported in the province. This is worrying as gender-based violence is becoming more prevalent in Gauteng. Our women and children deserve to live in a society where they do not have to live in fear of their lives on a daily basis,” Msimanga said in a statement.

According to the party, during the picket, a human chain will be formed to represent the women and children who fell victim to gender-based violence. The 16 day campaign is a United Nations campaign commemorated every year to deal with the ever increasing scourge of gender-based violence. Other key annual commemorative days during this period include World Aids Day on the December 1, and the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on December 3.

Given the scourge of gender-based violence in the country, the government is implementing the Emergency Response Action Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which was announced by President Cyril in September 2019. This year marks the 25th year since South Africa initiated the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign. It focuses on raising awareness of the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) have on women and children, and on the social fabric of society.