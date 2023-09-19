DA to lodge complaint with SA Human Rights Commission over non-payment of social grants

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has threatened to take the Minister of Social Development to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for its recent social grant fiasco, which resulted in scores of social grant recipients, including pensioners, being left without their September payments. Yesterday, the DA announced that it will later today lodge an urgent complaint at the SAHRC against the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, the Department of Social Development, as well as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank for their part in the ongoing social grant payment failures.

On Thursday, the two ministers indicated that Postbank-Sassa issues have been resolved. However, reports indicated that not all recipients were able to access their grants. A system update was believed to have caused the ‘’glitch’’ that caused payment delays. However, the DA shadow minister of social development, Bridget Masango, and other representatives of the party said they would complain to the commission.

‘’Not only is the minister continuing to fail millions of vulnerable grant beneficiaries each month, but her department has also returned more than R15 billion to the National Treasury in unpaid social relief of distress (SRD) grants. This is while the DA is inundated every month by SRD grant beneficiaries struggling to gain access to their funds,’’ Masango said. Masango said the ongoing failures have resulted in an alarming human rights violation, with mothers being compelled to abandon their babies due to their inability to feed them, creating a tragic and heartbreaking situation. ‘’Tomorrow, the DA will take legal action and will be laying an urgent complaint at the SAHRC offices in Johannesburg,’’ Mansago added.

Masango said the Postbank payment failure was the latest in a long line of failures to ensure recipients get their funds at the allotted times. On Monday, Build One South Africa (Bosa) requested the Financial and Fiscal Commission investigate the department's decision to return the R15 billion in social grant funding to the Treasury. Bosa said the money had been returned due to Sassa's failure to spend the funds on social grants, with Roger Solomons of Bosa saying there could be no excuse why pensioners were inconvenienced in this manner.