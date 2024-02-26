DA welcomes SIU investigation into corruption in Free State Legislature and other bodies

The DA in the Free State Legislature has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigate the Ramkraal construction project, among other questionable projects, in the province and in KZN. The SIU recently revealed that it had been given the green light to probe corruption and irregularities into allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the Free State Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and Human Settlements, the Free State Provincial Legislature and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

The SIU said the investigation would also investigate the provincial legislature’s procurement, or contracting of goods and services, for the Ramkraal Project. “Furthermore, the SIU said it would also investigate payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation, and any related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the state,” the unit said. “In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.”

With regard to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, the investigation would focus on the construction of the Mngwenya River, Umlalazi River, Mhlathuze and Phethu River bridges. “The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 01 June 2016 and 23 February 2024, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 01 June 2016 and after the date of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated,” the SIU said in a statement on Sunday. However, the DA, through its premier candidate in the province, Roy Jankielsohn, has questioned the timing of the investigation, saying it had been long overdue.