Dad-friendly changing stations at malls launched this Father’s Day

Johannesburg - PEP chief executive of marketing Beyers van der Merwe says they are helping to challenge the outdated parenting stereotype that caring for children is a woman’s role, and to encourage change in order to accommodate the growing trend of more active dads. This is being done by creating changing stations for fathers in malls.

"The expectation that women are the primary caregivers for babies and children has meant that shopping-mall changing facilities are overwhelmingly located in or near women’s restrooms. When dads are taking on the primary childcare responsibilities, they often have to find creative ways of changing the little ones, many of which are very inconvenient and even unhygienic," said the company. Two major retail brands are making it easier for dads to play an active role by creating "dad-friendly" changing stations in malls across the country. "We saw an opportunity to help dads and other parental figures provide childcare, especially with the routine but important task of changing nappies," said Van der Merwe.

The partnership will see PEP, the country’s number-one baby store, join forces with one of South Africa’s largest managers of retail property, Growthpoint Properties. Asset Manager for Growthpoint Properties, Gavin Jones, said the shopping centres in Growthpoint Properties’ retail portfolio were centred around their communities, and families formed the heart of those communities. "We are excited to support PEP’s inclusive campaign, which is very much aligned with our own efforts to ensure inclusive facilities for all shoppers at our malls," said Jones.

The first changing stations were launched on Father’s Day in N1 City Mall in Cape Town and Festive Mall in Johannesburg. "PEP also really wants to celebrate present and hands-on dads and to encourage others to get involved by joining this important conversation," said Van der Merwe. He said that as a much-loved destination for babies and kids clothing, they felt they had a role to play in raising awareness and making childcare more accessible and inclusive for all.