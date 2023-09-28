Dads-to-be embrace baby showers

Johannesburg - Today baby showers have become a thrilling experience, particularly with fathers-to-be taking part and embracing their impending fatherhood. It is reported that nappy braais, bachelors, or mate-eternity parties, thrown by mates and family members for soon-to-be fathers, are a growing trend.

According to Ronald Govender, Dis-Chem Baby City’s FMCG executive, involvement of fathers in parenting has long been a topic of discussion in South Africa. Organisations including Unicef, the national Department of Social Development, and Sonke Gender Justice have continuously stressed the importance of the equal involvement of men in care-giving and support programmes focusing on equitable, non-violent parenting practices. “This new trend is therefore encouraging by including dads in the celebration; nappy braais contribute to a more inclusive approach to parenting from early on in the parenting journey, and the importance of men banding together to provide support and celebrate fatherhood,” said Govender.

He said that beyond the braai experience, soon-to-be fathers connect with their male friends and receive support as they navigate the journey toward fatherhood. Govender said a relaxed and casual atmosphere allows dads to share their hopes, fears, and questions about becoming parents, creating a strong support network. These mate-eternity parties have also been hailed for providing a supportive environment, practical advice, and opportunities for friendship and bonding. By including fathers-to-be in the celebration, their important role in parenting is acknowledged, and it fosters a more inclusive and supportive community. With fatherhood being a significant life transition, friends can also decide whether to organise a casual gathering or theme the party and include games to make it even more fun.

South African NGO Heartlines, in collaboration with the SABC, has also been at the forefront of shedding light on the importance of the involvement of fathers in their children's lives. Last year, CEO and founder of Heartlines, Garth Japhet, presented a new series called Heartlines Fathers Matter, with short films supported by radio discussions around the fatherhood-related themes covered in the films. “Changing perceptions and behaviours around fatherhood can only be done as a collective effort involving thousands, if not millions, of South Africans. So much so that Heartlines hopes to see 5 million men and several million women, young adults and children, get involved in the biggest campaign of its kind in Africa by watching the films and engaging in conversations on the topics broached in the films,” said Japhet.