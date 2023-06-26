Damages claim as baby dies after mom gives birth as nurses watch

Johannesburg - A 25-year-old young woman who lost her baby in the hands of uncaring“ nurses and doctors at the Sebokeng Regional Hospital has enlisted legal assistance in a bid to find justice after she was forced to deliver her own child while nurses ignored her pleas for help. Last week, The Star spoke to a teary-eyed Nokwanda Mokoena, from Sebokeng, who said she was denied an opportunity of being a mother by members of the hospital staff just days before Youth Day on June 12.

This is not the first time the hospital has been embroiled in such a scandal. Media reports suggest that, Sebokeng Regional Hospital has become synonymous with maternity and medical negligence, which range from forcing mothers to stay 48 hours with dead babies to switching dead babies’ gender. This time around, the young mother said she was forced to give birth by herself after nurses refused to help her, on the eve of Youth Day. Mokoena, who was admitted to the hospital on June 11 as she was due to give birth on the same day, said doctors and nurses gave her conflicting medical recommendations and reports about her impending labour on her arrival.

“When I arrived, the nurses checked me and told me I was being admitted, and later the doctor came to check on me. The doctor returned the next day at about 10am, telling me I was 3 to 4 centimetres dilated. One of the doctors said I should not be given steroids. Seeing that they were struggling, one of the nurses suggested I be transferred to Bara as they were unable to help, but the doctors refused this suggestion,” she said. Mokoena said she was in a good condition and able to endure pain, only if the doctors gave her and her baby the chance to go on with the delivery. “I pleaded with them to give me and the child a fighting chance because my labour was coming all right, and there was no need for inducement. I was left on my own for the whole day, and when my family came after 3pm to check on me, they asked the nurses to help me as I was clearly in pain, but the nurses said they were eating,” she said.

Mokoena, who was at this time deeply in pain, said one of the nurses only came after 5pm to check on her and she left immediately, leaving her to endure more pain until she had to deliver the baby by herself. “I called the nurses to come help me as the baby was on the way. They continued with other patients but they ignored me. I pleaded but was ignored. The baby came out and the baby cried. I called out and more than 30 minute passed. I called home and told them what was happening. Only after 30 minutes had passed did one of the nurses come to check on me, but by then it was almost too late for my child.” Mokoena believes that had she received assistance, her child would have not died. She said when they arrived, they put the child into an incubator and 30 minutes later she was told that the child had died.

“I was denied a chance to give birth by the nurses. I know for a fact that the child would have survived had the nurses helped me give birth properly,” she said. A helpless Mokoena said after losing another child in 2021, she was hoping this time around she would be able to have this one successfully, but the attitude of doctors and nurses of Sebokeng Hospital ensured that this was not possible. Advocate Mabu Marweshe of Marweshe Attorneys confirmed that his legal firm has issued a letter to the department seeking clarity on the matter.

“We have been instructed to issue a letter, to the department of health in Gauteng demanding that nurses and doctors who were involved in the dearth of our client’s child be suspended pending investigation and disciplinary hearing. We have also been instructed to institute civil action and sue the department for general and emotional damages. Mabu Marweshe, from Marweshe Attorneys,“ Marweshe said. According to former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Gauteng public hospitals recorded 1 954 deaths last year due to negligence in 2022.

Following a media inquiries made by The Star on Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed the incident and said it has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the child. “The Gauteng Department of Health this week regrettably learnt of an incident involving a mother who lost her premature baby while at Sebokeng Regional Hospital. “In order to establish facts and circumstances around this incident, the department has taken a decision to institute an independent investigation into the matter. Further details on the said process will be communicated in due course.”