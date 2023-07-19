Daughter finds parents bodies lying in a pool of blood in their home

Johannesburg - The Free State police are investigating murder and inquest dockets after the discovery of a couple’s bodies in Hospitaalpark near Bloemfontein earlier on Wednesday. Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said the police at Parkweg received and responded to a complaint in Hager Crescent, Hospitaalpark.

"On arrival at the scene, members were led to the lounge in the house where the two lifeless bodies of the 47-year-old husband and 38-year-old wife were lying in a pool of blood," said Covane. "The two bodies were discovered by their 17-year-old daughter at about 6am when she entered the main house from an outside cottage that she shares with her brother. She then hurried back to the cottage, where her 21-year-old brother was still sleeping. She woke him up, and they called the police." According to the police, a team of dedicated investigation officers and Local Criminal Record centre experts were summoned to the scene.