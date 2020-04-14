David Tembe parts ways with Joburg Metro Police, replaced with Sipho Dlepu

After years of dispute over the appointment of the chief of the Joburg metro police (JMPD) David Tembe, he has finally left his post. The details of his departure are not known as the City of Joburg said both parties had signed a confidentiality agreement. Director Sipho Dlepu, an advocate who has 36 years of service with the JMPD, is now the acting chief of police. City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said: “The city has, through a mutually agreed separation agreement, released David Tembe from his position as the chief of JMPD.” In January, after the ANC won the city back from the DA, Public Safety MMC Mally Mokoena was secretly recorded ordering the head of department, William Mazibuko, to immediately place Tembe on suspension during a meeting with 13 officers who were expressing their grievances after being suspended by Tembe.

The Joburg DA caucus said it wished Tembe “all the success in his future endeavours”.

“The contents of the separation agreement remain a mystery to the council and the residents of Joburg. The curtain is now drawn on the public spat between Tembe and the Joburg ANC government, and this may mean that the contraventions of the Municipal System Act by the executives will be swept aside.

“We recognise the good work Tembe has achieved during his term and applaud his remarkable braveness for standing up against the ill-conceived politicking such as the baseless recall of more than 1000 new JMPD officers during the past difficult months he had to endure,” former public safety MMC Michael Sun said.

The officers were recently recalled by ANC administrators who alleged they had not been properly trained.

There are currently two ongoing investigations - an internal one and a criminal one.

About 68 senior officers logged a grievance against Tembe last year citing, among others, allegations of misconduct.

The Star has seen the documents.

After the grievance was logged, two officers were suspended, including Dlepu, but were later reinstated after an independent attorney, Sandile July, deemed their suspension not to be lawful on the grounds that Tembe did not have the authority to place them on suspension.

The second hearing was about other complaints against Tembe and was scheduled to be heard in April last year, but has consistently been postponed.

At the time, Modingoane said the hearings would be expedited and that there were delays in finalising the grievance hearing caused by the absence of some of the participants, something that was beyond the control of the chairperson of the hearing.

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), which spearheaded the grievances, said the members were feeling vindicated.

“There are still charges pending, but we are awaiting clarification. Some will fall away now that he (Tembe) is no longer with the department, but others may remain.

"The public protector has released a report to the city on the matter and we are expecting it soon,” Samwu's Jack Mokalapa said.