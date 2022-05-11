Dbn Gogo recognised lights up Spotify Africa Radar

Local DJ and producer Mandisa Radebe, affectionately known as DBN Gogo, has alongside other African artists been recognised by music streaming giant Spotify for her unparalleled work in the music scene. The music producer from Durban, along with five other artists, is joining Spotify Radar, a programme that spotlights and finds emerging artists across the world.

The list includes artists from Kenya and Nigeria: Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz. The Khuza Gogo hitmaker follows in the footsteps of other African talents like Elaine, Willy Cardiac, Tems and Focalistic, who all joined the programme in 2020 and were exposed to new global fan communities on the platform as a result. Phiona Okumu, head of music Spotify Africa, said that it gave him so much joy to bring back their Radar Africa programme, and to do so within a deservingly bigger and better format.

“It is so important that we continue to identify and find ways to offer developing artists a fair chance at success on and off platform. “We have six outstanding ones from the region, to begin with, and look forward to sharing in their journey while we provide the resources to elevate them to the next level of their respective careers, and hopefully make thousands more Spotify fans around the world,” Okumu said. DBN Gogo also shared her excitement on her social media platforms.

“Thank you my Spotify family, I am so excited to be on Spotify’s Radar programme,” the star said. DBN Gogo, who brings magical brilliance to each set she plays, hopes to leave behind a beautiful legacy for future generations. The past few months have been about taking major strides for her, from performing on the global stages to being acknowledged for her craft.

The Amapiano DJ was also among those celebrated for taking the genre to dance floors across the globe. Last month she performed at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, “Coachella”. Her career has been flourishing with many appreciating her talent countrywide and globally.