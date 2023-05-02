DCS terminates G4S contract, citing that the company is incompetent

Johannesburg - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) announced that it has decided to terminate its concession contract with Bloemfontein Correctional Services (BCC). The department said in line with the concession agreement, a termination notice for a period of 90 days has been given to BCC, and thereafter, the contract will cease to operate.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the notice of termination follows the announcement on April 20, 2023, by the department that it had referred its contract with BCC for a legal opinion. ‘’It has been deemed that BCC is neither competent nor suitable to continue with the concession contract. BCC is contracted to operate the Mangaung Correctional Centre, a public-private partnership facility.’’ ‘’DCS will immediately resume with an internal exercise for the takeover process. The contract does lay down a procedure to be followed in this regard,’’ Nxumalo said.

This development follows a daring escape by convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. The escape left the government with an egg on its face; it took the media to expose it, and Bester was arrested together with his sweetheart, Dr Nandipha, who is currently in custody for aiding him. She is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein court tomorrow and Thursday for bail application. Bester is currently incarcerated at the secure Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Facility. He will be appearing with his co-accused on May 16, 2023, in Bloemfontein.

This morning, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola briefed the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services in Parliament on the decision to terminate the contract between DCS and BCC. Lamola said the department continues to be in the news following Bester’s escape. He said the South African Police Service continues to make several arrests over this matter.

‘’DCS has, this morning, served Mangaung Correctional Services (PTY) LTD (a private company) with a notice to terminate. The notice to terminate follows a legal opinion that DCS sought. It has been deemed that BCC is not suitable to continue with the contract. In line with the concession contract agreement, a termination notice for a period of 90 days has been served on BCC, and thereafter, the contract will cease to operate. DCS has already resumed an internal exercise for the takeover process,’’ Lamola said. He also revealed that in the 2021/22 financial year, they had 22 escapes from a total inmate population of 143 223. ‘’We are the first to acknowledge that one escape at our facilities is one too many. We will redouble our security operations to prevent escapes and deal harshly with officials who fail to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures, as the National Commissioner acted yesterday in the Mthata management area, where there was an escape of two inmates, and one has been recaptured. Eight officials who were on duty on the date of the escape and did not adhere to standard operating procedures have been suspended,’’ Lamola said.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) national spokesperson, Richard Mamabolo, said the union welcomes the news. ‘’It has been long overdue that we have been urging the DCS to terminate since conditions and reports of human rights abuse have been noted," Mamabolo said. There has been no comment yet from G4S.