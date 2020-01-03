Deadly Melville shooting sparked by an altercation inside the restaurant









A night virgil was held for the two women who were shot dead outside Poppy's restaurant in Melville. Picture: Itumeleng English/Africa News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Flowers and candles were laid outside the popular Poppy’s restaurant in Melville, Joburg, where two two female revellers lost their lives in a shooting during a New Year's Day celebration earlier this week. The mostly vibey 7th Avenue, which has several nightspots, was sombre. Dozens of mourners shed tears and hugs as they gathered outside the restaurant to pay their last respects in a night vigil for those who died and to console the families of other victims, some of whom are recovering in hospital. The incident, which has sent shockwaves around Joburg, occurred just after midnight on Wednesday when occupants of a black BMW X5 SUV started to randomly shoot at people outside the restaurant before speeding off, leaving several patrons injured. CCTV footage of the incident has since emerged and been posted on social media. Police said they would use it to apprehend the gunmen.

It is believed the incident was sparked by an altercation between patrons who were inside the restaurant.

One of them left and got into the SUV before the car moved slowly towards the restaurant seconds before the shooting.

The owner Poppy's restaurant Juby Raja, is comforted, a night virgil was held for the two women who were shot dead outside a Poppy's restaurant in melville, two people were killed and six injured in a suspected drive-by shooting on New years day.Picture: Itumeleng English/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Kay Williams, a close friend of Poppy’s owner, Juby Raja, and a spokesperson for the establishment, sent her condolences to the families of the victims.

“I hope the families finds healing in God,” Williams said.

She said it was an unfortunate incident and conveyed the restaurant's sincerest apologies to the families.

City of Joburg MMC for Community Development Margret Arnold also paid respects and promised a swift police action which would result in the arrests of the gunmen.

Community members from surrounding areas such as Westdene and Eldorado Park also came in numbers to pledge their support for the affected people.

A night virgil was held for the two women who were shot dead outside Poppy's restaurant in Melville. Picture: Itumeleng English/Africa News Agency (ANA)

Tearful owner Raja also made an appearance but would not speak.

“We came for the victims and the communities,” said Cheryl Pillay, a drug action committee chairperson from Eldorado Park.

Dawnay Pooele, another friend of the restaurant owner, said he knew Raja and that he visited the restaurant a lot. He described the incident as "a terrorist attack".

A prayer was said for the families and the staff member who experienced the shooting incident.

