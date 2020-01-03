The mostly vibey 7th Avenue, which has several nightspots, was sombre.
Dozens of mourners shed tears and hugs as they gathered outside the restaurant to pay their last respects in a night vigil for those who died and to console the families of other victims, some of whom are recovering in hospital.
The incident, which has sent shockwaves around Joburg, occurred just after midnight on Wednesday when occupants of a black BMW X5 SUV started to randomly shoot at people outside the restaurant before speeding off, leaving several patrons injured.
CCTV footage of the incident has since emerged and been posted on social media. Police said they would use it to apprehend the gunmen.