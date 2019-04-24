Houses submerged following a violent storm that swept through parts of KwaZulu Natal.

Thirty-three people were confirmed dead with 10 missing following a violent storm that swept over the eThekwini area on Monday night and continued into Tuesday. The provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department made the announcement at a media briefing on Tuesday. The death toll was expected to rise.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said in a tweet: “We appeal to all citizens of KZN to open their hearts & dig deep into their pockets & join @KZNGOV in assisting those affected by the devastating storms. Many have lost their lives, homes & belongings. They need our help & they need it now!”

According to KZN Cogta, at least 2000 emergency calls were logged on Monday night.

Several roads in and around Durban were also closed due to the storm, with hours-long delays experienced by motorists.

SA Weather Service forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said a warning was sent out for people to remain alert and flooding was expected to subside today.

“We are also keeping watch on central parts of the western Free State and Northern Cape but the rain will not be on the KZN magnitude,” she added.

“The heavy rains were caused by two weather systems which cut-off low and a high pressure system. The high pressure brought rainfall in abundance and the cut-off system intensified the rain,” said Maliage.

“For the past two days, Durban received 165mm rain, which resulted in the deaths.”

Among those who died were a six-month-old baby, a 10-year-old and two adults.

The death toll was expected to rise with more people trapped under rubble.

One of the houses destroyed by the storm in KwaZulu Natal.

Good Friday celebrations were cut short after part of the Pentecostal Holiness Church near Empangeni collapsed killing 13 congregants on Friday night.

In Port St Johns, hundreds of people have been evacuated and were being housed in community halls. The rainfall reached a high of 271mm there.

Parts of Joburg south, including Glenvista, Brackendowns, Alberton and Zandspruit were also flooded at the weekend. No deaths were reported and the rain level reached a high of 32mm.

In KZN, rescue workers had regrouped in the Malvern area by 9.30am yesterday and were busy digging through rubble at a home where four people, two adults and two children, had died.

According to neighbours, another three children could still be trapped under the debris. The house was destroyed by a mudslide from a nearby bank.

Rescue workers were joined by throngs of neighbours and community members who offered their assistance.

Rescue efforts at the home were ongoing, with the body of an adult female being recovered.

According to the city, emergency services were under “massive pressure attending to flood-related, life-threatening emergencies”.

“However, this pressure is being exacerbated by people who are insisting on driving and getting themselves into unsafe situations,” said city mayor Zandile Gumede.

Several roads in low-lying areas were flooded and residents were urged to use alternative routes, she added.

Winter seems to be slowly creeping in around some parts of the country, with dark clouds covering blue skies and the warm summer sun fading away.

According to the weather service, extremely cold conditions in parts of the country were common at this time of the year.

Additional reporting by Thabo Madalane



