Department calls on South African men to join fight against gender-based violence

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities has urged all South African males to join the battle against rape and gender-based violence by participating in the 365 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign. Abuse against women and children, whether physical, sexual, psychological, or financial, is widespread globally and South Africa is no different.

It is estimated that domestic violence by partners contributes to the majority of violence against women, with at least one in three women experiencing it at some point in their lives. According to Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Sunday, as a nation and a community, we must actively encourage men to speak out against the ongoing trend of rape and violence against women and children, and we must immediately address the root causes of male violence and physical abuse of women and children. Similar to numerous other nations, South Africa has implemented laws addressing violence against women and children. Laws against rape, human trafficking, and domestic abuse have been implemented throughout the past decade; however, their effectiveness will be limited if they are not enforced.

“The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities continues to collaborate with stakeholders to address the widespread effects of violence against women and children through the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) and resolutions.” Dlamini Zuma added that the department has trained its members on GBV, including raising awareness, and has collaborated with the taxi sector to execute the NSP on GBVF. “In order to stop the pandemic of femicide that is devastating South Africa, we are advocating for additional laws that protect women and children and more severe sentences for those who commit gender-based violence through our criminal justice system.