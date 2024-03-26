Department fails to deliver sporting facilities, says DA as it demands accountability

Residents of Gauteng have been deprived of proper sporting facilities by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation (SACR), which has failed them by giving up cash and failing to build tennis courts and upgrade soccer fields. According to DA Gauteng spokesperson on sport, arts, culture and recreation Kingsol Chabalala MPL, the 2023/2024 department’s adjusted budget presented in the committee oversight report surrendered a total of R8 976 000 designated for combi court construction to the National Treasury, with R6 943 000 reallocated within the programme. The report also states that R2 722 000 intended for developing community soccer fields was returned to the National Treasury.

“Despite commitments to enhance performance in this programme dating back to the previous fiscal year, the department failed to fulfil both benchmarks under Programme 4: Sport and Recreation. It is disturbing that the provincial sports infrastructure has deteriorated while funds have not been allocated to create, maintain, or restore deteriorating facilities. “This reveals the department’s lack of preparation and capacity to carry out the infrastructure projects it agrees to. It also demonstrates the department’s disregard for the important role sports play in empowering youth and children in our townships. Sports not only encourage healthy and active lifestyles, but they also improve character and overall well-being.” Chabalala further stated that the forfeited money, totalling R11 698 000, could have been used to construct multipurpose sports courts and convert dusty soccer fields in the townships into artificial turf, allowing youngsters and communities to participate in athletic activities.

“It is ridiculous that the department spends millions of rand on sporting awards while investing nothing in sporting facilities, particularly in the townships.” The DA will ask the Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Morakane Mosupyoe why funds were surrendered under Programme 4 when it is clear that financing is required to build and maintain the province’s failing sporting facilities. They will also enquire about any efforts to improve the programme’s effectiveness, given its track record of underperformance. “The DA administration will invest in the construction and renovation of sporting facilities throughout our province to ensure that inhabitants, including those in under-served areas, have access to the best athletic facilities available. We will set up systems to ensure that targets are met in all departmental programmes and are achieved,” said Chabalala.