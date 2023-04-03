Department of Water and Sanitation gives Scopa update on Giyani Water Project progress

Johannesburg - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it has reassured the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that it is fast-tracking intervention measures in Giyani to resolve the long-standing water challenges in the area. The department’s acting director-general Xolani Zwane acknowledged that there had been delays in resolving water issues in Giyani villages and the delays could have been avoided had things been done according to the book from the onset.

Zwane said this at the oversight visit by Scopa to assess the state of water projects in Giyani. Also present were the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and officials from the Office of the auditor-general. He added that the department, together with its entity, Lepelle Northern Water, was fully co-operating with law-enforcement agencies to bring to book all those found to be involved in the malfeasance that has deprived the people of Giyani of a basic water service. “With the intervention of Minister Senzo Mchunu, we are beginning to see progress in our intervention projects, and finally we can even talk of milestones at this point in time. However, for as long as people are still without water, we have our work cut out for us to resolve this as a matter of urgency,” said Zwane.

The department’s provincial head, Lucy Kobe, has already presented before Scopa the amount of work done to date and made an undertaking that the 40km raw water pipeline from Nandoni to Nsami Dam will be finalised at the end of this month. The department further said the pipeline would deliver water to the Giyani Water Treatment Plant to augment water deficiencies. Kobe said she was happy to announce that the work in the pipeline was at 71%.

She also said the 40km pipeline was complete and the remaining work was the river crossings, chambers and pressure testing, which was now at 26 km. “Temporary connections at river crossings are done to functionalise the system by mid-April, while construction of permanent structures is in progress. Installation of raw water pumps is in progress and will be completed on April 30. “Mobile pumps are provided to fill the pipeline and test the system while the installation of permanent pumps is in progress,” said Kobe.