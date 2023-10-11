Deputy judge president concerned about pace of Meyiwa trial

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba has raised concerns about the slow pace at which the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been proceeding, according to the trial judge.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he had discussions with the Deputy Justice President (DJP) about the case, which has been ongoing since October 26, 2014, when Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo. According to Mokgoatlheng, the DJP had indicated that he was ‘worried’ about the pace the trial was taking as there were other matters which had been stopped in place of conducting this one. “This trial is of concern in the sense that it (Meyiwa trial) has paralysed a judge, a prosecutor and even some defence counsels, and what JP says is that there are cases that are waiting to be on the roll. So it’s not me who is saying all these things, but when there is a postponement, he wants to know what for.

“Everybody who knows anything about time knows that this case happened in 2014. If this case must be postponed, you must say that we are dealing with a case which happened in 1902 ,then it must have preference over my case, because mine happened in 1902,” he further explained. The DJP’s concerns were highlighted by Mokgoatlheng following a request for a postponement by advocate Sipho Ramosepele, the legal defence for Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi. Ramosepele requested an adjournment to fully prepare for the commencement of the trial within a trial relating to the admission of confessions and pointing out statements made by his clients.

According to the defence counsel, even though he had consulted with the State on numerous occasions about the start of the trial-within-a-trial, he was surprised the trial had already gotten to that stage. He told the court he required a bit of time to fully consult his clients regarding the objection to the admission of the said confessions. While not pleased with the request due to the rest of the defence counsels indicating no need for a delay, Mokgoatlheng granted the postponement.