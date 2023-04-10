Deputy President Mashatile to visit Sedibeng to monitor presidential imbizo pledges

Johannesburg – Deputy President Paul Mashatile is heading to the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng on Wednesday to engage local government representatives and monitor progress on the implementation of commitments made during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential imbizo in August, 2022. The Presidency said Mashatile will give residents feedback and progress made since the presidential imbizo.

Last year, Ramaphosa was in Sedibeng where leaders from all three spheres of government interacted with residents on service delivery challenges that communities had brought to the government’s attention, as well as plans for the district’s development. “The imbizo is addressing service delivery challenges, advancing local procurement, and aims to create jobs in ways that promote social cohesion and economic opportunities in the 44 districts and eight metro areas around the country,” the Presidency said. “The Sedibeng presidential imbizo will be the fourth interaction of this kind, following oversight visits by President Ramaphosa to North West, the Free State, and Mpumalanga since his commitment in the February, 2022 State of the Nation Address (Sona) that he would engage with communities throughout South Africa,” the Presidency said.

The Sedibeng District Municipality comprises Emfuleni, Midvaal, and Lesedi local municipalities, all experiencing high levels of unemployment, skills shortages, and aged water and sanitation infrastructure resulting in sewer blockages, spillages, pump station breakdowns, water leaks, and pipe bursts. The government is responding with various actions, including a R700 million allocation to the Rand Water Board to rehabilitate the Vaal sewer network. Funding is also being sourced to upgrade bulk infrastructure reticulation, such as electricity, roads, water, and sewer systems. Major progress has been made towards the designation of the Vaal Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The provincial government has received commitments from local investors to the tune of R40 billion, and the SEZ has potential to create 170 000 jobs over five years, according to the Presidency.

It also said that the special economic zone would ensure an increase in skilled labour, easy access to a strong consumer base, and connectivity to suppliers and potential markets. “It will also promote export-oriented industries and local integration. More than 3 000 hectares of land have been secured across local municipalities in the Sedibeng District for the SEZ,” the Presidency said. The district development model will prioritise social partnerships and collaboration with all sectors of society and communities in addressing service delivery obstructions.