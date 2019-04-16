Palesa Mokubung will be collaborating with global brand H&M for a 14 piece collection of her label Mantsho to hit stores in August. Picture: Supplied

It's all in the numbers for talented designer Palesa Mokubung. The creative has signed a partnership to collaborate with global brand H&M to take her brand Mantsho to the world.

The limited 14-piece collection range will be available in 61 stores globally, in 11 countries, on 48 online stores globally and 26 stores nationwide.

“For my brand, it means that we are going to get that national and global recognition, which after being in the business for 15 years, we have earned that. We have been working really hard to maintain it and to keep the promise that we are making now which is making amazing clothes that fit really well and continue to do business in a way that has us noticed.”

Mokubung is fresh from her collection showcase at SA Fashion Week. This will be the first African collaboration with a South African designer for H&M.

“It has been six months in the making. They came to visit different designers and I think once they came to the store and they met me it was a no-brainer that I would be the perfect label to collaborate with.”

The mom-to-be said the collaboration was a learning curve for her.

“I have gotten so much already, H&M has been in business for so long. I have learnt so much from a business point like how to run things. I went to visit their head offices in Sweden and they were so open and forthcoming with information and on top of the collaboration they asked what I needed in terms of suppliers in different parts of the world and fabric availability.”

“There’s a little bit of something for everyone form colours to fabrics and in addition there’s 10 accessories I have designed. This will be my first range and I kept it at just my taste.”

Mantsho is known for its vibrant fabrics, bold and edgy designs with distinct silhouettes and structures. The diverse collection of women’s wear and accessories are set to introduce a dose of ​a ​uniquely South African aesthetic to H&M customers around the world. The collection will be available in all S​A stores as well as selected flagship stores in the U​S, the U​K, France, Spain, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and Israel.

“The range has skirts, tops, dresses, accessories, bags, shoes and earrings- all the things I love. The fabrics are silk and linen and others. I created my own print for the collection. Every single print is brand new. I really love textiles and over the last couple of years I’ve seen fabrics from the same place and everyone showcase the same fabrics at fashion week so I have taken on creating my own fabrics which is something I have done for my last few collections, so that’s what I decided to do for this. Also to keep it fresh I wanted it to be and feel like an African global collection.”

Mokubung said the African aesthetic was envied the world over.

“We are going to see more of it. It’s the tip of the iceberg because Africans, as long as we are here and black and beautiful, we are always going to influence the world. We don’t always have the resources to share it with the world, that’s why a project like this is so important.”

Mokubung said being able to tell the African story with an African perspective was the proper way to do it.

“We have seen brands come and take the African story and try to do it themselves. I think giving the world a taste of this, through collaboration, makes the collection so much more special and more personal and something we can be proud of instead of being annoyed when you see an African ankara on the ramp in Paris. I have one shop in Melville so to go from that to 61 stores globally, I cannot be more proud.”



"Palesa is such an inspiring talent and personality. We love how she works with colour, print and silhouettes enhancing the female shape in a flattering and playful way. At H&M, we value diversity of ideas and designs and draw inspiration from across our geographical footprint and we are so excited to share this collection with our customers across the globe,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Head of Design at Collaboration & Special Collections for H&M.

With a price range from R599 to R1500, there will be something for everyone to have a piece of Mantsho.

The collection will be available in stores from August 15.



