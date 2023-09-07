Detectives to get sufficient training with GBVF-related crimes

Johannesburg - There is a growing number of victims who complain about secondary victimisation at the hands of SAPS when reporting criminal cases involving gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). Police Minister Bheki Cele had warned police against secondary victimisation at police stations.

The Ministry of Police recently said officers would be trained to deal specifically with GBVF cases to ensure that victims receive the support they need. The victims include parents of Alwande Dlamini, 16, who was raped last month, and on the same day of her ordeal, she committed suicide. Her perpetrator is still roaming the streets freely and her family expressed concern, alleging that Eden Park police officers in Ekurhuleni mistreated them.

The family provided The Star a voice recording where Dlamini detailed her ordeal, she said she was visiting a male friend; she said when she wanted to leave and go to her home, the guy prevented her, instead he assaulted and raped her. Alwande’s emotional aunt, Sibongile Tshabalala, said her niece was still a virgin who was participating in traditional groups proudly preserving themselves, and was a good child. Tshabalala alleged that one officer (known to The Star) discouraged them from pursuing the rape case. She said she is losing faith if the family would ever get justice for their daughter.

“One officer whom we reported the incident to, did not act, we had to visit the police station again, only then a rape case was added to the inquest case which was registered earlier in August. The officer who is dealing with our case told us that we won’t win this case, saying there won’t be enough evidence. This is despite us giving them the voice recording and undergarments she wore on the day of the incident,” said Tshabalala. Gauteng provincial SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, confirmed that a case of inquest and a rape case were under investigation. “With regard to victims who allege they were discouraged or not treated fairly, they are urged to lay a formal complaint against the alleged members on the Gauteng Complaints Service Standby at 082 442 2000 or report to the station commander or district commissioner of the relevant police station,” said Nevhuhulwi.

#NotinMyName spokesperson, Mo Senne, said it was not surprising that SAPS personnel provided sub-standard services to victims of abuse because a high number of the detectives and visible policing are not sufficiently trained with regards to GBVF-related crimes. “Secondary victimisation is not prevalent where there is a lack of training, but also where the law is not understood and/or applied. To date, some of the amendments made to the Three GBV Bills are yet to see the light of day. Protection orders, for example, are supposed to be accessible on a 24-hour online platform. However, this is still not the case,” said Senne. She added that it is also disconcerting how compassion fatigue eventually sets in, and victims suffer as a result.