Dirco comments on the false alarm about the safety of Nigerians in South Africa

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has responded to an advisory issued by the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Pretoria claiming that it is inciting harm. “The advisory is regrettable because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa.”

According to the department, there has never been any history of football hooliganism among South Africans as a result of matches between the national football teams of South Africa, Bafana Bafana, and Nigeria, the Super Eagles. “We are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission. As we have done in the past with similar alarming advisories, we call on the diplomatic representatives to approach Dirco to address any concerns about diplomatic matters.” Following a historic victory over Cape Verde, Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa has asked South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana before their match against Nigeria tonight.