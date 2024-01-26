Dismay as Gauteng Growth Development Agency appoints holder of fake qualification to senior position at organisation

Entities in Economic Development have long been used as a shelter for corrupt cronies and the current MEC has also been under attack regarding many corruption and fraud allegations over the years regardless of the department that she is in, the DA shadow MEC Nicola Du Plessis said on Wednesday. Du Plessis was reacting to the appointment of Meloney van Eck to the Audit and Risk Committee of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA), despite her being found to have fake qualifications.

“The DA stands firmly behind fair processes for appointing board members, because these members determine the direction of Economic Development in many ways. “We have an extensive process where we govern to ensure we have people who focus on bringing dignity through real and sustainable economic development,” said the shadow MEC. Du Plessis said her organisation did not believe that being in a position of power meant one should take advantage of the very same people they claim they represent.

“It is massively disappointing that MEC Tasneem Motara is more concerned about her and her family’s financial gain than the plight of the people of Gauteng.” Motara, through her spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu, said she did not have a comment other than that the appointment of Van Eck was above board. “The MEC of Economic Development, Ms Tasneem Motara, has noted the questions and has no comment other than to say that the qualifications of Ms Van Eck were verified by an external and independent agency. The rest of the questions can be directed to the relevant parties,” Gambu said.

It has been said that Van Eck was close to MEC Motara. Van Eck also chairs a subsidiary of GGDA handling the automotive industry. During her stint at the Housing Development Agency, an investigation was initiated into her misconduct regarding lying and faking her qualifications, and the matter was heard in court. While presenting her argument in court, Van Eck said she was exonerated by Poswa Inc, which stated that she met the requirements of the post.

Despite her, argument the Johannesburg Labour Court dismissed her case and she was asked to pay the cost of the respondents in opposing the urgent application and the costs of the reconsideration application. Van Eck follows a long list of prominent leaders and public servants who faked or lied about their academic results. A recent figure who has been exposed for faking her PhD is Thabi Leoka.

Since this came to light, Leoka no longer sits on the boards of major companies in the country, such as MTN South Africa, Remgro and Anglo American Platinum, to name a few. She was also removed from the Presidential Economic Advisory Council following allegations that she lied about obtaining a PhD from the London School of Economics. Last year, the SIU announced it would be probing claims of maladministration at the University of Fort Hare after allegations came to light regarding the awarding of honours degrees at the institution.