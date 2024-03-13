DJ 13een plans to break dance floors with new track ‘Bawo’

The month of March will be encapsulated by long weekends. Now people can party through the night with DJ 13een’s new Amapiano single “Bawo” during the Easter holidays. The DJ whose real name is Cavin Oupa Sindane, will be dropping his single on March 29 on all digital streaming platforms, such as Spotify.

The Mamelodi-born star, based in Brits, North West, said the single has been in production since last year; he worked with local artists from Brits. “We have been producing the song since last year, I worked with Casmo Marsiano and Kayrose - all from North West,” he said. He will release a Soulful Amapiano album soon after releasing “Bawo”. The single will be the first track on the album. DJ 13een, who has been in the music industry for over twenty years plays and produces deep house, afro house and now, amapiano. He has also worked with various acclaimed industry artists, which cemented his name in the industry.

“We have a song with Shimza, he’s one of the people I worked with. I worked with Black Coffee, DJ Zinhle, Black Motion, Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Christos,” he said. DJ 13een was an independent artist, and had unsuccessful albums before being signed under Mathuthuka Corporation which helped to grow his brand in the music industry. “Mathuthuka Corporation is a dynamic and innovative global entertainment company, it has a passion for creating captivating content and experiences that touch the soul. The company operates across four distinct businesses: music, film, games and books. In addition, the company prides itself in crafting its own branded merchandise… its commitment to delivering high quality, meaningful and inspiring entertainment to audiences worldwide,” said Amahle Shonga, marketing manager at Mathuthuka Corporation.