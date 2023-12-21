DJ Maphorisa fires back at remarks that his song with Shebeshxt is trash

DJ Maphorisa has slammed unfavourable comments on his Instagram account after announcing the release of his latest music drop with Shebeshxt and Xduppy titled “Twerka”. A flood of comments started streaming in with many expressing their dissatisfaction with the song, something that the well-known artist responded to with a furore.

With more than 4 000 comments on the post, DJ Maphorisa posted a story on his account revealing that he was tired of commenting having responded to most of the comments showing no interest in them while swearing back at others. “I’m tired of commenting, Ke Mao to all negative comments,” he said. Some of the users reprimanded the award-winning star, suggesting that he needs a manager as he cannot just swear at everyone.

“You and Kabza need social media managers. You can’t be swearing at the same people who made you. Be teachable sometimes. You are not always right,” said Siphiwe M. One of his followers who claimed to be his biggest fan commented: “Am your biggest fan Mara Ay Phori u did us wrong u can insult us as much as u want but this guy is a no don't force him into Piano uyabora he doesn’t fit in.” Fhulu Shambs echoed the sentiments shared by Simphiwe M, highlighting that there was no need to do Amapiano.

“Bro I listened to this track two times there was no need to force Shebeshxta to jump into piano!!! I know he’s hot now but there was no need bro!” Maphorisa is known for big hits such as ‘Abalele’, ‘Mnike’, ‘Izolo’, ‘Adiwele’, ‘Akulaleki’, and ‘Asibe Happy’, among many others. With this song, many expressed how he should have kept Shebeshxt’s originality and not added the Amapiano rendition to the song.

Shebeshxt has been among the hot subjects lately with many of his fans showing love for his music. Among many things that made him controversial were reports of him being released from prison on charges such as attempted murder, assault, property damage and discharging of a firearm. In other interesting news, the star revealed that he sealed a deal with Lamborghini Wines, an Italian-based wine company.