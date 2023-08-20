DJ Sbu’s MoFaya applauded for a successful turnaround

From being sold in the streets across the country, to sponsoring one of SA’s prestigious events, the turnaround of DJ Sbu’s energy drink has been an inspiring tale. Renowned radio personality and businessman Sibusiso Leope fondly known as DJ Sbu and his business partner Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe celebrate a major milestone for their locally brewed energy drink, MoFaya.

In July, the drink was listed on Checkers shelves after nine years in business. In the same month, the Miss SA Organisation announced that the drink had come on board as the official energy drink sponsor to Miss South Africa 2023. Shongwe said: “MoFaya has set its business ethos around encouraging the spirit of rolling up your sleeves and making it happen. We have always hoped that our story ignites passion and inspires those who have started to empower themselves, and in those who are thinking of starting a business. We celebrate the untold African and South African stories. This relationship is based on the commonality of shared values and makes the partnership with Miss South Africa a natural fit.”

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation also spoke about the drink and said: “The Miss South Africa Organisation believes in entrepreneurship and our goal has always been clear: to provide every contestant with the necessary skills to become a savvy and informed career-driven woman with the correct tools to reach her chosen destiny. We are delighted that such an innovative and passionate brand as MoFaya has come on board as a sponsor.” This happens barely a few months after he opened up about the fateful night when he got fired on Metro FM after promoting his drink on live television. Leope was sitting on the well-known YouTube channel, The Penuel Show.