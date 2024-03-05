DJ Zinhle marks 20 years in entertainment

Clocking two decades in the entertainment industry is a great achievement, as many give up on their aspirations owing to the perpetual obstacles they run into. Zinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane, a woman who wears many hats, commemorates this significant milestone in her career with numerous accolades to her credit.

The ‘Umlilo’ hitmaker shared interesting information about her next concert, declaring that the countdown had begun to celebrating 20 years of DJ Zinhle. She took to Instagram and said: “The countdown to the #20YearsOfDJZinhle has officially begun. Will you be there? Save the date: August 9, Nasrec JHB. #20yearsanIcon.” One of the biggest music festivals in South Africa, Ultra South Africa, featured DJ Zinhle as one of its headliners. She recalls playing the main stage as a key career highlight.

“My gratitude is at an all-time high. The 20 years of DJ Zinhle have come with many blessings; playing on the main stage at Ultra is a big one for me,” she shared with her followers. This year marks over a decade of her ERA by DJ Zinhle as a timepiece-specific brand built around the notion that the time is now for women in South Africa to conquer and take their place on their thrones. Today, the brand has extended into a range of accessories, with the continuous purpose of inspiring and reminding women of their worth and contribution to society.

In 2021, she announced the introduction of her hair business, Hair Majesty, a collection of fine Peruvian Lace wigs, adding to her extensive list of entrepreneurial endeavours, including her role as CEO of the international sparkling wine Boulevard Rose. She also has a homeware and lounge brand called Jiyane Atelier. When she announced her hair venture, DJ Zinhle stated that her goal was to empower and encourage other women, regardless of whether they were working, to embark on new business endeavours or make music.