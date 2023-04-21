Dlamini-Zuma to deliver inaugural Miriam Makeba Memorial lecture

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s first public appearance since the cabinet reshuffle in March, will see her delivering the keynote address at the inaugural Miriam Makeba lecture. The University of South Africa (Unisa) will host the landmark lecture on Sunday, April 23, at Unisa’s Muckleneuk Campus in Tshwane.

The soon-to-be annual lecture is organised by the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs (TM-School) and the Miriam Makeba Foundation (MMF). The lecture has been described as a “historical event” intended to celebrate the life and immeasurable contribution of a change agent, a Pan Africanist icon, Miriam Makeba. Makeba who passed away on 9 November 2009 in Castel Volturno, Italy, while on stage was globally celebrated as not only a singer but a fully-fledged struggle heroine, who used the power of music on the global stage to fight against colonialism, injustice, oppression and apartheid.

Unisa spokesperson, Edgar Rathelele said Makeba was deservedly called “Mama Africa” as she epitomized the notion of cultural diplomacy. “She was deservedly called Mama Africa as she epitomised the notion of cultural diplomacy and played her role in terms of bringing the various nations of the continent and the world together in the quest for social justice and common good,“ he said. “This year marks 15 years since the passing of Mama Makeba on 10 November 2008 in Italy. She would have been 91 years had she been alive today.

“The inaugural lecture is presented against the backdrop of the 60th anniversary of her iconic speech delivered at the 18th Meeting of the Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on Apartheid Policies held on 16 July 1963. “ It is also presented in the year Unisa celebrates 150 years of existence (1873-2023). The university conferred an honorary doctorate (PhD honoris causa) on Mama Miriam Makeba in 2002, and further honoured her by renaming its refurbished concert hall to the Dr Miriam Makeba Concert Hall on its main campus in Pretoria, Tshwane in 2009,” Rathelele added. Makeba had the honour of being recognised by former President Thabo Mbeki who named her South Africa’s Goodwill Ambassador for Africa, and as an ambassador, she served under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (now DIRCO) led by Dlamini-Zuma at the time.

Rathelele said it was her bravery in speaking truth to power and highlighting the atrocities of the apartheid regime that made her a true struggle icon to millions of her music fans across the globe. “Her brave act of speaking against the apartheid regime and pleading with the leaders of the world “to save the lives of our leaders, to empty the prisons of all those who would never have been there” was self-sacrificial. After this speech, the Apartheid regime predictably revoked her citizenship and thus her life of exile continued until her return to her motherland in 1990 when all political organisations and political leaders were unbanned,“ he said.