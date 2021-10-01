Doctors on duty live in fear of criminals entering hospitals

Johannesburg – Medical doctors say they are sick and tired of being sitting ducks for criminals who come and attack them in hospitals while having to stress about the Covid 19 pandemic at the same time. The doctors said they are constantly living in fear working for public health-care centres because there was not adequate security.

There is currently a ratio of 500 patients to one doctor in South Africa, indicating a shortage of doctors. The doctors represented by the SA Medical Association (Sama) held a media briefing yesterday in which they detailed some of the incidents of attacks which have taken place since 2018. Sama Gauteng chairperson Dr Mark Human said doctors have been complaining about security for a number of years.

Humans said since 2018 doctors have survived rapes and assaults in various hospitals around the country. In some instances Sama would meet the department and security would be enforced. He said there were worse cases where doctors were stabbed and almost killed. "While the country heads for local government elections in November, Sama is concerned that security issues faced by doctors falls under the radar and it is for this reason that Sama continues to highlight the issues of security and continues to push both national and provincial government to increase their levels of security at these public institutions." Human said.

Some doctors said the situation was worse in townships such as Soweto where a doctor was recently beaten by a patient. The doctors said that they worked long hours and would sometimes have to walk around the hospitals in the dark. They also complained that in some instances the hospital’s cameras or metal detectors were not working.

"We need highly trained security who knows how to handle hospital situations and medical situations to prevent that crime. “We have seen more than 2 million crimes happening. It's time for the Department of Health to take action," Dr Akhtar Hussain said. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said they understood that there were some health-care workers who were rude to patients but said this was a small number of them.

He said rather than beat the doctor or nurse up patients who were aggrieved should contact senior officials of the hospital. "Generally townships are a hot spot for this type of security risk. In bigger townships like Soweto, Umlazi and all these bigger townships we do get serious challenges there. “There are those few health-care workers with a very bad attitude towards patients but we are talking about very few numbers. That also cannot be use that to use violence against health-care workers," he said.

The doctors said in cases where doctors were rude it should be considered that in some instances doctors would treat a high number of patients at a time. Some of them would even work long hours or double shifts. The doctors said the situation was so bad that in some instances gangsters would come fight in the hospital. They also had little faith in unarmed security officials. "The issue is our guards who are not armed. There is no proper training that is tailor-made for health-care institutions, the training that is done is just done like you are training for a supermarket."