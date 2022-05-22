Does Spy Boss Mondli Gungubele know something about Hani death?

Johannesburg - An old interview of the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has resurfaced on social media this weekend, opening up old wounds and questions about Struggle icon Chris Hani’s assassination. A January 2015 interview by SABC News with Gungubele, during his tenure as the mayor of Ekurhuleni, made its rounds on social media this weekend where Gungubele spoke about Hani’s tragic death.

Mondli Gungubele:



Chris Hani died on the 10th



On the 6th I said to him even if you die tomorrow you would've left respected leaders



On the 9th he told me that he told his VIP guys to go on a weekend. I must accompany him tomorrow



Nomakhwezi called me & said they shot my dad pic.twitter.com/8DyiOmSklf — Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) May 21, 2022 On April 10, 1993, Thembisile Chris Hani, who was the general-secretary of the SACP, was assassinated by anti-communist extremist Janusz Walus. This incident almost turned South Africa into a full-blown civil war between whites and blacks. The Minister in the Presidency, who was the first person at the scene, said in the interview that on the evening of April 6, 1993, he stayed with Hani at his Dawn Park. “As if it was prophetic, I saw thank you for everytime we tell people you’re going to come, you come. You don’t know how you’re enhanced our reputation and respect because can you imagine if we said to people that you’re coming and you didn’t come? I said even if you die tomorrow, you would have left respected leaders,” Gungubele said.

He added that on April 9, 1993, Hani called him and informed him that bodyguards on a weekend asked him to accompany him to town the next morning; however Hani had already left by himself when Gungubele arrived. He said that around 10am on April 10, 1993, Hani apologised for leaving him and said he was back from town where many people were greeting the Struggle icon. Gungubele added that Hani told him that his last movement would be going out with his daughter Nomakhwezi Hani and he would not go out after that. “I reprimanded him for that but at 10:20am, I got and I picked up the phone. Nomakhwezi spoke to me and said ‘Uncle Mondli, come they have shot my dad!’,” Gungubele said.

After the video was posted, many social media users raised questions about Hani’s death. “Mondli Gungubele has a lot to explain about the death of comrade Chris Hani. He was the one who was so close to Chris Hani and the last person to visit and talk to comrade Chris Hani. What did he meant when he said ‘even if you die tomorrow you would left a respectable leaders’,” @Dumi18247646 posted. “The whole truth will come out one day 💔 They'll keep slipping up,” @Stealth_Zee posted.

