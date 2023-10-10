Donald praised for respecting his craft after a video of him performing for a small audience surfaced

Fans complimented local artist Donald Moatshe for his passion for his craft after a video of him performing for a small audience surfaced.
The singer of the hit song ‘Over the Moon’, is seen performing to a small group of people in the video that has garnered attention, raising questions about bookings.
He took to X to respond, revealing his Limpopo ordeal, where he performed in an empty stadium.
Despite failing to attract a large crowd in the video, he assured his fans that he was still good, as he was now getting bookings.
“In 2012, I was booked in Venda, and the stadium was empty. I refused to perform, the worst decision of my career. I vowed to never do that again. I honour every gig and give 100%. By the way, I've been booked every week for the past 3 months, so all is well," said Moatshe.
As messages showing support were shared across social platforms, he explained that he had made a commitment perform when booked.
“Nna guys, I'm cut from a different cloth; if I'm booked and paid for a gig, I will perform for the security guards and cleaners. I made a commitment as a singer and a professional to give the best of myself until the day I die.”
Social media users rallied behind the star, praising him for respecting his craft.
“Professionalism is not determined by your surroundings. It is who you are, always. Honouring just one person who shows up means you have outstanding respect for your craft. With music, an audience is an audience, regardless of the number. You give your best,” said @Thandazagirl.
The video also sparked a conversation around relevance, with some suggesting that he must move with the times.
“Nothing happened to him; his music is just no longer relevant in today's world. Unless he moves with time, he would continue to be irrelevant,” said @P_Max on X.