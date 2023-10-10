Donald praised for respecting his craft after a video of him performing for a small audience surfaced

Fans complimented local artist Donald Moatshe for his passion for his craft after a video of him performing for a small audience surfaced. The singer of the hit song ‘Over the Moon’, is seen performing to a small group of people in the video that has garnered attention, raising questions about bookings.

He took to X to respond, revealing his Limpopo ordeal, where he performed in an empty stadium. Despite failing to attract a large crowd in the video, he assured his fans that he was still good, as he was now getting bookings. “In 2012, I was booked in Venda, and the stadium was empty. I refused to perform, the worst decision of my career. I vowed to never do that again. I honour every gig and give 100%. By the way, I've been booked every week for the past 3 months, so all is well," said Moatshe.

As messages showing support were shared across social platforms, he explained that he had made a commitment perform when booked. “Nna guys, I'm cut from a different cloth; if I'm booked and paid for a gig, I will perform for the security guards and cleaners. I made a commitment as a singer and a professional to give the best of myself until the day I die.” Social media users rallied behind the star, praising him for respecting his craft.