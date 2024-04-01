‘Don’t wait another 30 wasted years to improve lives’ – Motsoeneng

African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng told supporters in his hometown on Monday not to wait another 30 years for their lives to improve. Motsoeneng said the ACM was the only organisation in the Free State that would change people’s lives instantly, as his organisation was that of “less talk and more work”.

He reminded his supports that there was no saviour who would come from the governing party to save them and improve their lives, even from the ministers. “I am not being tribalistic here, but I noticed there’s no single minister who’s Sotho-speaking and hails from the Free State or Qwa-Qwa for that matter. What do we then expect those people to do for us, if they are not one of our own. “For the past 30 years, you have had belief and faith in the government that did not care for you. I am not praising the apartheid regime, but during those times, our people were working, be it a nurse, police officer, but there was employment,” Motsoeneng said.

He said many people were stuck in the idea of voting for the late former president Nelson Mandela, saying that Mandela was no longer in the ANC and that people should vote for the ACM, as it was the only party that would take them out of poverty. “There’s no longer a Mandela but a Hlaudi Motsoeneng who will take you to the land of milk and honey. I have done wonders both in the country and outside the country. You continue voting for the organisation that did not care about you… “Some of us here took our children to school using our hard-earned money only for them to come and live with us because of unemployment.”

The flamboyant leader explained why he excelled in his responsibilities as a leader was a fact that he spoke less and did more, saying the fact that he did not have matric helped him a lot, as that made him more practical as opposed to theoretical. “The public protector grilled me, because I had employed more people, and on top of that I gave South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) employees sweeteners (bonuses) because I valued the people that I work with,” added Motsoeneng. He continued to urge residents and party supporters to vote for leaders who were compassionate, as that would go a long way when they experienced challenges as that leader would first feel the pain of the people they were serving.

Motsoeneng said he has his eye set on becoming the Free State premier, but he also wanted his party to garner a seat in the National Assembly. He said it was important for him to keep his eyes on the prize as he had intensified his campaign. Motsoeneng also made mention that he was not interested in being in a coalition with any parties, as his focus was to win the Free State province.