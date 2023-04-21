Double-dipping state employee fraud case is set for pre-trial

Johannesburg - The case against Gabonewe Ridam Madikela, 39, who is facing six charges of fraud amounting to over R522 000, was transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mogwase by the Mogwase Magistrates' Court, and the issue is slated to appear for pre-trial on June 13, 2023. Her R10 000 bail has been increased, and she has handed over her passport to the investigating officer.

According to Henry Mamothame, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Madikela got the money as remuneration for six months while reportedly holding another government position without her employer's knowledge. ‘’Madikela was arrested by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on March 27 following a thorough investigation into her alleged offence.’’ ‘’The arrest emanates from her fraudulent orchestration of theft, involving her salary while she was employed by the Moses Kotane Local Municipality as a Director of Local Economic Development from April to September 2022.’’

‘’Her contract was to commence on July 1, 2019, to end on June 30, 2024, with an all-inclusive annual salary of R1 274 619.’’ Mamothame said it is alleged that in March 2022, the accused applied for study leave from March 30, 2022, to May 24, 2022, with a confirmation letter from an institution of higher learning. ‘’On March 29, 2022, she applied for 39 days of annual leave from May 8, 2022, to June 27, 2022, with the municipality granting her leave on both applications.

‘’Towards the end of the annual leave, she submitted sick notes from a private medical facility in Akasia, purportedly issued by her doctor, indicating that she was sickly and hospitalised.’’ ‘’Investigations by the Hawks revealed that during the period of her leave and purported illness, she was employed by the Department of Water and Sanitation as a Director while still earning a salary from the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.’’ Mamothame added: ‘’Investigations revealed that the reasons provided for her leave were false, including supporting documents from the institution of higher learning as well as the medical certificates she provided as proof.’’