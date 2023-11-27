Well-known businessman and philanthropist Dr Collen Mashawana celebrated a significant milestone in his career after receiving the coveted Philanthropic Leadership Award at the Africa Giving Gala Dinner and Awards in association with the Global African Awards. Mashawana has been awarded this distinction for his unceasing efforts to better people’s lives both in South Africa and around the world, especially through the assistance his foundation provides to child-headed families, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

He was also honoured with the Chairman’s Choice of the Year Award from South African Construction, recognising his exceptional leadership as chairperson of Afribiz Invest. The award was presented by Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala on Friday. The prestigious event also honoured past recipients and fellows of the Global African Awards, celebrating their impactful contributions and setting an inspiring example for future philanthropic endeavours.

In addition to receiving the award, Mashawana was summoned to speak at the event, sharing insights and extensive experience in philanthropy, inspiring attendees and fostering a new narrative on giving in Africa. Dr Collen Mashawana honoured with Philanthropic Leadership Award for his remarkable work. Picture: Supplied He shared his thoughts on the recognition: “I am deeply honoured to be recognised for our work at the Collen Mashawana Foundation. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of those who have joined us in making a significant impact in the lives of the needy. It’s an opportunity to share our journey and inspire others to take part in the transformative power of giving,” he said. His foundation continued to express gratitude, emphasising that the praise served as a strong source of inspiration to pursue greater successes.

“We are grateful to the Africa Giving Awards for recognising us with the esteemed Philanthropic Leadership Award. These awards acknowledge the exceptional contributions made by leaders and organisations to philanthropy in Africa. Receiving this award is not only an honour, but also a powerful source of motivation. It signifies that our efforts are valued and inspires us to strive for even greater accomplishments. Mashawana built and donated a new home to Thobekile Maria Dlamini, a 57-year-old wheelchair user, who had been living in inhumane conditions in a dilapidated mud house for more than 10 years. Picture: Supplied “The acknowledgement from esteemed philanthropists such as Imtiaz Sooliman, Carolyn Steyn, Margaret Hirsch, Theo Baloyi, Precious Motsepe, Fikile Kuhlase, Karen Mutasa, Noxolo Kahlana, and Nomfundo Mcoyi serves as a reminder that our collective actions are making significant progress in addressing global challenges. Our dedication to supporting marginalised individuals and restoring hope remains unwavering.” Recently, Mashawana built and donated a new home to a disabled woman in KwaNgcolosi, KwaZulu-Natal.