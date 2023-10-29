Infamous Dr Nandipha Magudumana is reported to be very ill in prison. According to reports, Magudumana is under serious medical supervision at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad, Free State, where she is being detained in the prison’s hospital wing.

Magudumana has been in prison for seven months now, after she was arrested along with her boyfriend, murderer and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, in Arusha, Tanzania. Since the start of her detention, she has tried every trick in the book to be released from prison, however, she has been unsuccessful. At this rate, she might spend Christmas in jail since the Bester escape case is set for trial in February next year. Some South Africans took to social media platform, X, speculating what could be the cause of her sudden illness.

X user Qhuba Gumbi-Dlamini wrote: “She is allegedly overdosing on Xanax the anti-depressants of choice for the Ankole gang.” Another user, Sayit, wrote: “She (Magudumana) is trying to escape trial through medical illness.” Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal granted Magudumana leave to appeal against the High Court decision which dismissed her bid to declare her arrest and deportation from Tanzania unlawful.

She took the matter to the High Court in May this year, claiming she was “unlawfully” deported and extradited to South Africa in a disguised manner. In June, the court dismissed her urgent application with costs. Earlier this month, the case against nine people accused of being involved in the escape of Bester from Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC), was postponed to February 21, 2024 for a pre-trial conference in the Free State High Court..

The accused were arrested in connection with the escape of Bester who was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the murder of Nomfundo Tiyhulu by the Western Cape High Court. Bester was imprisoned at MCC, which is run and managed by G4S. In May 2022, it was reported that Bester had died in his cell in a fire, and was found to have sustained burn wounds. He was, however, spotted in Sandton in March 2022 and was tracked down in Tanzania with Magudumana.

Investigations revealed that the body that was found in the cell was that of Katleho Bereng. Twelve people, including Bester and Magudumana, were arrested and faced several charges that include fraud, corruption, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, arson and defeating the ends of justice. The State has, however, withdrawn charges against Nastassja Jansen, Thabang Mier and Moeketsi Ramolula as part of its strategic approach to the entire case, which aims to ensure accountability for those suspected of committing crimes related to this serious matter.