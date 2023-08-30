Dr Nandipha Magudumana throws lover Thabo Bester under the bus

Johannesburg - Dr Nandipha Magudumana, applying for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, claimed she was forced by her lover, “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester, to leave South Africa. Magudumana is among the 12 accused of helping the convicted rapist and murderer escape. She said she was taken out of South Africa against her will.

A weeping Magudumana sat in the dock while her affidavit detailing her personal circumstances was read out during her bail application bid. She described how she left Mzansi, which had remained a mystery. In her affidavit, she said: “On or about March 17, 2023, I was in the company of accused number five (Bester). I was instructed and commanded by accused number five to get into a vehicle and leave the premises for a destination unknown to me at the time. “I refused and wanted an explanation, but he forced me into a vehicle. I succumbed to the pressure due to the threats he directed at me. I was defenceless, helpless, with no one to resort to at that time.

“I complied with his instructions and was taken out of the country against my will. At all material times, I had no control over the situation because I was scared of the threats made by accused number five.” She further submitted that she did not voluntarily depart from South Africa; she said she had no reason to leave. Saying she was forced by Bester to leave was in sharp contrast to the display of affection that was seen in the dock earlier this month when the two met at the same court. They smiled and held each other’s hands; there were moments where they were seen almost touching each other.

This was her first time applying for bail; on other occasions, she opted not to. She also had a matter in the Free State High Court where she wanted the court to declare her arrest in Tanzania “unlawful”. She claimed that South African authorities abducted her, but the matter was dismissed with costs. The pair were caught in Arusha, Tanzania, in April this year after fleeing the country following news reports that Bester had made a daring escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility, which is run by G4S security company. The escape left South African authorities embarrassed because they were exposed and fooled by Bester. The charred remains of Katlego Bereng were found in cell 34, where Bester had staged a suicide.

Since May 2022, he had been living his best life on the outside. In July, an unknown citizen took a picture of the couple buying groceries at one of Sandton’s supermarkets. Detailing her personal information in her affidavit, a sobbing Magudumana said through her lawyer: “Both my parents are still alive and permanently reside in Port Edward. I have three siblings who are currently married, but I am separated from my husband. I have two minor children, girls, aged 11 and 6, respectively. My 11-year-old is in Grade 5, and the youngest is in Grade 1. “I have full parental responsibility for my two minor children in terms of Section 18 of the Children’s Act of 2005. I have specific parental responsibilities and rights with regard to primary care, including the primary residence of my two minor children.

“Tertiary education and history, I possess a BSc in health sciences as well as an MBChB from the University of Witwatersrand. I’m a medical practitioner and the founder of Optimum Medical Aesthetics, a skincare and aesthetic clinic in Sandton. I was, until my arrest, still practising at the said clinic. I earned approximately R50 000 and R7.5 million in assets. I own various movable properties, including furniture and household positions, as well as my medical practice equipment, which is cumulatively worth an approximate million rand. I do not own any fixed assets. “Criminal history: I have no previous convictions, and there are no pending criminal cases against me.”

However, State prosecutor advocate Sello Matlhoko revealed that Magudumana was suspended as a medical practitioner in December 2021, meaning she was no longer permitted to practice by law. She was seen shaking her head as if she were in disagreement with Matlhoko.

“Among others, it is declared that the applicant was registered with the council in the category of public service community service with effect from January 1, 2016, until February 2017, when she was registered in the category of independent practice medical practitioner. “However, the applicant was suspended on December 1, 2021, for failure to pay the prescribed fees. Therefore, at the time of arrest, Magudumana was no longer permitted by law to practice as a medical doctor,” said Matlhoko. On April 11, 2023, the HPCSA confirmed to the media that it was launching an investigation into Magudumana to determine if she had behaved unprofessionally. Then, HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said the council noted a number of media reports pertaining to various charges.

Matlhoko said a number of fraud charges had been filed against Magudumana, who is accused of defrauding millions of rand from different companies. In her affidavit, Magudumana told authorities that she and Bester met in 2006 while they were studying at Wits, where Bester was studying Theology and she was studying medicine. The university said they do not offer Theology and Bester had never been their student.