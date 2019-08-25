Image supplied: Dr. Thandi Ndlovu was the winner of the 2017 Women of Substance award

Johannesburg - The Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and Property Management Tasneem Motara has expressed shock and sadness at the news that Motheo Construction founder and CEO Dr Thandi Ndlovu has passed away. Motara said Dr Ndlovu was one of the female pioneers in the construction industry.

“Dr Ndlovu entered the construction sector when it was not fashionable to do so and had to work against odds to succeed and sustain her business in the sector. It goes to show the kind of strong woman that she was,” Motara said.

The MEC added that Dr Ndlovu’s company, Motheo Construction, had successfully completed many projects not only in Gauteng but around the country as well. This is testimony to the person of Dr Ndlovu who was all about quality and indeed a true professional as well as a comrade dedicated to a progressive South Africa.

“We will miss her dearly. Dr Ndlovu recently came to my office as part of a stakeholder engagement I have been organizing. I was truly impressed with her as a person. I am saddened and very shocked. I join the country in conveying my condolences to the family, colleagues, friends and associates in this difficult time. It is truly a loss to the country and the people of Gauteng who have benefited immensely from the work she has done,” Motara said.

The MEC has also sent condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Keitumetse Kebotlhale who passed away this week. She was the Secretary General of the South African Women in Construction (SAWIC).

Kebotlhale worked as an educator and head of department in the teaching profession for 14 years before venturing into the construction industry. She established KEI 2 Trading Enterprise in 2006 and held 100% shares in the company.

“It is sad that the construction industry has lost two phenomenal women when in fact it needs them the most. Construction is historically male dominated so when women make strides it is commendable but when we lose them like this it is a serious set back. We need to do more as a government to support women in construction,” Motara said.

"We pray for the families that are affected in this difficult phase in their lives."