Dr Zweli Mkhize rides early wave of support from delegates

Johannesburg - Pro-Zweli Mkhize delegates have stood up boldly in expressing their full support for Mkhize as he runs the race to be the next president of the ANC. Scores of delegates from different parts of the country have converged at Nasrec, where they are set to elect a progressive leadership that will bring new life to a country mired in multiple crises.

Pro Zweli Mkhize Delegates chant his name boldly expressing full support for his candidacy, as the race to the presidential election heats up. @TheStar_news #ANCNationalConference pic.twitter.com/d72Kt1dvRo — Gold (@Black_Royalty00) December 16, 2022 ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele commented about their expectations from the conference, saying that they are rallying behind Mkhize. “As KwaZulu-Natal, we have said from the onset that this is not going to be an easy process. This is a war. This is about the lives of our people. So everyone must be patient even if we stay here until 12. We are calling for smooth processes. We want the conference not to collapse.” ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele says the collective led by Dr. Zweli Mkhize is the only collective that will be capable of implementing policies without failure. @TheStar_news #ANCNationalConference pic.twitter.com/0fTGkaX4RN — Gold (@Black_Royalty00) December 16, 2022 Speaking about his expectations, he said they are rallying behind Mkhize, whom they believe is a suitable candidate to implement all the policies that will serve the country.

“Our expectation as KwaZulu-Natal is to reaffirm all radical economic transformation policies. We want to ensure that the ANC favours the motive force, the majority of whom are poor and working class. But secondly, we want to elect leadership that will implement policies without failure, policies of radical economic transformation, and we believe the collective led by Dr Zweli Mkhize is the only collective that will be capable of implementing such policies,” said Mndebele. Asked about factions pervasive in the party, he said, “We are not for any faction; we are for a leadership that is going to be led by Dr Zweli Mkhize. On our part as KwaZulu-Natal, that is a formal position endorsed by branches, so when we speak, we are not speaking on behalf of any faction.” The Star