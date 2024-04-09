Drama unfolds as Moja Love distances itself from Xolani Khumalo’s new show

The dramatic spat between Moja Love and its former host, Xolani Khumalo, continues to cause a stir as more startling events unfold between the two parties. In the latest developments, Moja Love has distanced itself from Khumalo, claiming that his new show is under the guise of “Sizok’thola”.

Khumalo became well known thanks to the popular show “Sizok’thola”, but things took a severe turn when the channel severed its relationship with the presenter after a suspected drug dealer died during a raid last year. The host confronted drug lords in drug-infested neighbourhoods and exposed criminal operations in an effort to reduce crime. Khumalo has also been making appearances in court, and his case will continue on April 11 after it was postponed pending further investigation.

In a statement, Moja Love said: “Moja Love parted ways with Xolani Khumalo last year following concerns and questioning him about his knowledge and involvement in the unlawful incidents that led to the possible contamination of crime scenes, failed prosecutions of known drug lords, and unfortunate tragedies that followed the filming of certain episodes. “Moja Love has been receiving complaints about unfortunate incidents during filming from the Consulate General of Nigeria and the Embassy of the DRC about their citizens who have been attacked during filming. Moja Love would like to set the record straight that it is not the channel’s property that has been filming and distances itself from the rogue activities. “‘Sizok’thola’ is the intellectual property of Moja Love, and Xolani Khumalo is using the concept of the channel, which amounts to breaking the law. The channel has sent him a letter of cease and desist, and we will do everything in our power, within the law, to stop him. The channel will be meeting with the Consulate General of Nigeria and the DRC ambassador as soon as possible to address the matter and clear its name. We appeal to the public to report any illegal activity to the police.”