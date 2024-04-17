Driving school examiner, operator convicted of bribery

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) welcomed the conviction and sentencing of a driving school instructor and licensing official last Wednesday for soliciting bribes and issuing learner licences at JVD Driving School in Vrede in the Free State. Sipho Malinga, 45, an examiner for driving licences, and 31-year-old Doctor Moloi, a driving school instructor at JVD Driving School, were arrested for corruption and bribery for issuing learner licences in July last year, following the discovery of their criminal activities by a whistle-blower.

The whistle-blower witnessed a corrupt relationship between Moloi and Malinga. An extensive undercover investigation by the Hawks revealed a pattern whereby Moloi would identify people seeking learner licences and provide their details to the examiner, Malinga, who would ensure their success in the learner licence tests in exchange for bribes. Malinga was sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment, or a fine of R11 600. Half of the sentence was suspended for a period of five years, on condition he is not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension. Moloi was sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment, or R12 000 fine. His sentence was suspended for a period of three years, on condition he does not commit the same crime during suspension.