Johannesburg - A drug resistant bacteria that broke out at Tembisa Hospital claimed the lives of 10 babies in two months.
There was a Carbapenem-Resistant-Enterobacterales (CRE) breakout from November 1 to December 31 at the hospital's neonatal unit which affected 17 babies .
However, 10 died.
Overcrowding in the ward, staff shortage, infrastructure, inappropriate equipment storage and difficulty in isolating infected infants are some of the challenges believed to have led to the outbreak.
"Tembisa Hospital like many other health facilities in the province is faced with the challenge of ever increasing demand for services. The 44-bed neonatal unit often admits close to 90 patients.