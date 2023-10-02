Dudu Myeni subpoenaed to appear in court over 2015 matter

Jacob Zuma Foundation chairperson Dudu Myeni, known to be ‘Zuma’s last line of defence’, has been subpoenaed to appear before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court to give information on allegations of fraud and corruption in relation to the R2.5 million donation made to the Jacob Zuma Foundation by a company known as Kwane Capital in 2015. The subpoena comes barely three days after Myeni appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on Friday after she was arrested for fraud following Bosasa installing cameras at her Richard’s Bay home.

Myeni was granted bail of R10 000 alongside former Bosasa executive Trevor Mathenjwa. The Star has seen a subpoena dated 26 September in which she is sought by the court to present herself and testify in the 2015 matter. “It appears that you are a person who can furnish material or relevant information, as set out in Annexure A, regarding an alleged crime(s), to the crime of fraud.

“You are thereby required to appear in person before me or any other magistrate in court at court A of Mmabatho on the 18 October 2023 at 8.30am to be examined by the authorised deputy director of public prosecutions/public prosecutor,” the magistrate said. Myeni feels that she is a victim of a war by the NPA against those who are opposed to the current ANC agenda, namely president Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership. The NPA has not responded to The Star’s questions on why ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and Thabang Makwetla were not charged for Bosasa.

Mokonyane was also the beneficiary of an Austin Martin vehicle, through Bosasa links. The car was valued at over R2 million. Mantashe’s home in Ekurhuleni was also furnished with cameras paid for by Bosasa. Ramaphosa’s son, Andile Ramaphosa, admitted that he was paid R2 million by Bosasa. In a not-so -successful spin-job, Ramaphosa junior told another publication that: “It is clear now with the benefit of hindsight that our due diligence was insufficient in retrospect of my father’s role going into the Presidency.” His company, Blue Crane Capital, was contracted to provide advice on more than 20 public and private sector contracts in Uganda and Kenya.

In some quarters, Myeni’s arrest is seen as “plain politics” by the president’s inner circle and state agencies. Myeni is requested to provide details related to the donation and to explain the relationship between the foundation and Kwane Capital. “On 19 June 2015, the Absa bank account was credited with an amount of R2.5 million. Information required from Jacob Zuma Foundation/Duduzile Myeni is to provide 1. full details of the transaction, including but not limited to, the purpose, and the details of the donor. 2. The relationship between the JZ Foundation and Kwane Capital and/or its director Mr Mcebisi Mlonzi,” the subpoena reads.

On Friday, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindiswe Seboka said Myeni, as the former chairperson of SAA, had a duty to disclose her interests to avoid conflict of interest accusations. “During the tenure of Myeni as chairperson of the SAA, she had a legal duty to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA Conflict of Interest Policy, which we allege she failed to do so. “Myeni thus stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Trevor Mathenjwa, the company’s former director. She is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k and of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k,” Seboka said.